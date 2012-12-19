Robert Griffin III fined $10K by NFL for postgame gear

Robert Griffin III has been fined for what he wore after a game he didn't even finish. That seems to be the literal definition of "adding insult to injury."
The NFL fined the Washington Redskins' rookie quarterback $10,000 for wearing an Adidas sweatsuit and T-shirt to a postgame news conference after a Week 14 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Comcast SportsNet Washington first reported and the league later confirmed to The Associated Press.
Griffin has an endorsement deal with Adidas and has covered Nike logos at times this season. Nike became the official uniform supplier to the NFL this year -- and we know how picky the league is about its uniform codes and corporate sponsors.
Griffin usually wears a suit and tie postgame, but the fact he had just suffered a knee injury might have factored into the decision to go with the sweatsuit. He might not have expected to be on the podium. Or maybe RG3 just didn't care.
The only question is this: Will Adidas pay the 10 stacks?