Robert Griffin III expected to start for Washington Redskins

Published: Dec 19, 2012 at 09:00 AM

The Washington Redskins expect Robert Griffin III to start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, barring any setbacks, according to sources briefed on the rookie quarterback's medical status.

Griffin was a full participant in practice Wednesday, and the Redskins feel confident he'll be ready to go this weekend, but he'll be evaluated Thursday and throughout the week because of the nature of his injury. With an lateral collateral ligament sprain, there can be swelling after physical activity.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, Griffin looked good to go.

"I was able to go through a full practice, so that was good," Griffin said. "I feel good. It was exciting to get back out there and practice with everybody -- get ready for the game."

Griffin only participated in individual drills, and backup Kirk Cousins led the Redskins' first-team offense through team drills.

Griffin said after Wednesday's practice that his knee doesn't feel weak or unstable, and that he has improved on a day-to-day basis. He added that if pressed, he believed he could've played last weekend.

"It is frustrating," Griffin said. "Like I said, players play. I told them in the locker room when they told me that night, I would be upset. But once we step on the field, I was all for this team and all for Kirk. That's the way you have to approach it. You don't take those things to the field and try to become a cancer or a distraction to the team."

Cousins said he's preparing this week like he has during other weeks, though the obvious difference is there: Last week, he was be readied to start, and this week, that looks less likely.

Jeremiah: Redskins fine without RG3

Daniel Jeremiah says Kirk Cousins is just one of the men who kept the Redskins on track without RG3. More ...

The fourth-round draft pick also understands the chance that was presented to him as he tries to become an NFL starter, somewhere.

"I view every opportunity I get as a chance to sell myself to these coaches here in D.C. and to 31 other coaches, 31 other teams," Cousins said. "That doesn't just mean a regular-season game. That's a preseason game, that's practice reps, but every opportunity I get, I want to be full prepared for those moments when they come."

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan was non-committal on who'd start during his Wednesday news conference. But afterward, he emphasized that he feels confident with either guy and the system's malleability to move from one quarterback to the other seamlessly.

"That's our system," Shanahan told NFL.com. "We have the ability to go a number of different ways. You just got to put together a game plan that best fits each guy."

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE