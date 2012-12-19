Robert Griffin III expected to start for Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins expect Robert Griffin III to start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, barring any setbacks, according to sources briefed on the rookie quarterback's medical status.
Griffin was a full participant in practice Wednesday, and the Redskins feel confident he'll be ready to go this weekend, but he'll be evaluated Thursday and throughout the week because of the nature of his injury. With an lateral collateral ligament sprain, there can be swelling after physical activity.
But as of Wednesday afternoon, Griffin looked good to go.
"I was able to go through a full practice, so that was good," Griffin said. "I feel good. It was exciting to get back out there and practice with everybody -- get ready for the game."
Griffin only participated in individual drills, and backup Kirk Cousins led the Redskins' first-team offense through team drills.
Griffin said after Wednesday's practice that his knee doesn't feel weak or unstable, and that he has improved on a day-to-day basis. He added that if pressed, he believed he could've played last weekend.
"It is frustrating," Griffin said. "Like I said, players play. I told them in the locker room when they told me that night, I would be upset. But once we step on the field, I was all for this team and all for Kirk. That's the way you have to approach it. You don't take those things to the field and try to become a cancer or a distraction to the team."
Cousins said he's preparing this week like he has during other weeks, though the obvious difference is there: Last week, he was be readied to start, and this week, that looks less likely.
The fourth-round draft pick also understands the chance that was presented to him as he tries to become an NFL starter, somewhere.
"I view every opportunity I get as a chance to sell myself to these coaches here in D.C. and to 31 other coaches, 31 other teams," Cousins said. "That doesn't just mean a regular-season game. That's a preseason game, that's practice reps, but every opportunity I get, I want to be full prepared for those moments when they come."
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan was non-committal on who'd start during his Wednesday news conference. But afterward, he emphasized that he feels confident with either guy and the system's malleability to move from one quarterback to the other seamlessly.
"That's our system," Shanahan told NFL.com. "We have the ability to go a number of different ways. You just got to put together a game plan that best fits each guy."