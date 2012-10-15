Robert Griffin III dubbed 'Black Jesus' by Fred Davis

Most fans call Robert Griffin III "RG3." New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora calls him "Bob."
Washington Redskins teammate Fred Davis might have come up with the best nickname yet after Sunday's 38-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
"You really can't say much more," Davis told CSNWashington, via DC Sports Bog. "I mean, like I said, he's Black Jesus right now. He saved us today. He's a great player. He makes plays. And he did what he had to do on that third down. We've been talking about him protecting himself a lot more, but he seen an opening and made a play. And what can you say? I mean, he's a great player."
Griffin can't walk on water, but he can run pretty fast. The Washington Times clocked Griffin at 4.0 seconds for the final 40 yards of his game-clinching run. Yes, he had a running head start. But that's still unique speed for any NFL player, much less a quarterback who plays well from the pocket.