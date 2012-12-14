Robert Griffin III doesn't take Redskins' first-team reps

There have been promising reports about Robert Griffin III's playing status all week, but the Washington Redskins' rookie quarterback remains a legitimate question mark for Week 15.
Redskins players told Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer that Griffin has been limited to individual drills this week with no first-team reps at all. Griffin, who's nursing a sprained right knee, has thrown to receivers, but backup quarterback and fellow rookie Kirk Cousins has taken all the first-team reps.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Friday, via The Associated Press, that Griffin's status will be announced Sunday, although he said he might tell his rookie quarterbacks about his decision Saturday night.
The Redskins officially listed Griffin as questionable to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He suffered a lateral collateral ligament sprain in his knee during last week's overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.
It was reported Thursday that Griffin appeared "unencumbered" during the 20-minute window of practice open to the media. NFL Network producer Steve Dresner said Griffin looked much more stable throwing off his right foot.
Friday's report from Glazer paints a more inconclusive picture. Cousins would start if Griffin can't go.
