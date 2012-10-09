Robert Griffin III cleared for Redskins' practice

Robert Griffin III could be taking a promising step toward playing for the Washington Redskins in Week 6.
The Washington Post reported that Griffin has been given clearance and is expected to participate in practice on Wednesday on a non-contact basis.
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Griffin would have to pass another test late in the week to be fully cleared for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Griffin was hit in the head after improvising a rollout in the third quarter of Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Instead of throwing the ball away, RG3 slid and took a clean shot from Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon, who hit the quarterback with his shoulder.
Griffin cut his lip on the play and appeared to be mouthing "I'm fine" to Shanahan after the play. The quarterback then went to the locker room to be evaluated, at which point a neurologist diagnosed him with a mild concussion.
While Griffin's scheduled return to practice isn't a surprise given prior reports, it's worth noting he lost track of the quarter and score after he was injured.
The Redskins know full well that Griffin is both the present and the future of their franchise. We can't imagine they'd run him back on the field if they believed he was putting himself in greater danger.
UPDATE: RG3 did indeed take the practice field, according to The Washington Post. It wasn't clear whether or not Griffin fully would participate.