Robert Griffin III backs up confidence with results

He did it at Baylor on his way to the Heisman Trophy, and he's doing it now that he's making good on his franchise savior status with the Washington Redskins.
In a one-on-one interview with The Associated Press, Griffin reflected on his instant success in the NFL.
"I didn't come in joking," Griffin said. "I came in working hard. You don't come in showing them all your personality all at one time, because then you can become extremely annoying. So you want to come in and show them, 'Hey, I'm a hardworking guy. Coach brought me here for a reason, to help us win.' And you build that reputation through the preseason games, through practice.
"I've done it through the first seven games," he continued, "and now I don't think there's a player on this team that has any doubt that I'm a leader of a football team, and that every time we step on the football field we have a chance to win, not only because I'm their quarterback, but because they're out there with me.
"It's something you build over time. Kind of like if you're dating a girl: You don't show her everything on the first date."
Griffin has shown us plenty during a fantastic start to his rookie season. Apparently there's a lot more to come.