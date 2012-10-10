Robert Griffin III back at Washington Redskins practice

Rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III was back at practice with the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, three days after he suffered a concussion.
RG3 told the Redskins' official website that he "felt sharp, felt good, no symptoms of a concussion" in the session. He hasn't been cleared for contact, but he said film study and team meetings haven't presented any symptomatic problems.
Griffin was hit in the head while he scrambled off a rollout play in the third quarter of Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Instead of throwing the ball away, Griffin slid and was leveled by Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon, who slammed into the quarterback with his shoulder.
"I can't do that to my team, my fans or my family. I need to keep myself safe," Griffin said. "If I had slid a half second earlier, I would have been all right, but I didn't and he had already launched."
Griffin was unable to recite the score of the game or the quarter after Weatherspoon's hit, but he said there was "never a doubt" about playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. RG3 reported no side effects beyond "irritability, because they keep asking me the same questions."
