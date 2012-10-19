Robert Griffin III already an MVP candidate in Redskins' system

Griffin is not only one of the most explosive athletes in the NFL, but he is a lethal pocket passer with the arm strength and accuracy to rival some of the elite quarterbacks in the game. He has shown the ability to deliver pinpoint passes from the pocket to receivers to every area of the field with zip and velocity. In addition, Griffin has shown the awareness and anticipation to throw receivers into open windows between defenders. This not only indicates his supreme confidence in his area, but also reveals his solid understanding of coverage and vulnerable areas in the zone.