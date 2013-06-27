Robert Gill, Cardinals rookie, hits 25 MPH on treadmill

Robert Gill is a 29-year-old rookie who will attempt to catch on with the Arizona Cardinals in training camp.
Until then, the wide receiver can enjoy his status as a viral video star. Gill recently posted a video on YouTube in which he sprints on a treadmill at 25 mph. It's completely insane.
Far be it from us to criticize how a professional athlete chooses to train, but this seems to be a good way to make your hamstrings explode. Then again, 6.3 on the treadmill represents our personal panic zone.