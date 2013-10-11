Robbie Gould downplays spat with Bears' Devin Hester

Sometimes brothers fight.
Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould and return man Devin Hester engaged in a verbal spat with 5:12 left in the second quarter of the Bears' 27-21 victory on "Thursday Night Football." The incident occurred following a 46-yard kickoff return by New York Giants' Jerrel Jernigan.
Gould said the incident was just a quarrel among brothers in the heat of battle.
"I love Devin like a little brother," Gould said, per ESPNChicago.com. "It was just (that) my emotions got in the way. I was at fault. I was the wrong party in that. I love him like a brother. Once it was over, it was over. ... We both want to win. I don't want to put my teammates in a situation where I hit a [bad] kickoff like I did. There are no hard feelings. It's like a fight with your little brother."
We've seen sideline spats before, but one with the kicker? We'd love to know if Charles Tillman was saying, "Man, don't hurt the kicker" when he dragged Hester away.
Both Hester and Gould achieved milestones Thursday night. Hester's three kickoff returns for 73 yards made him Bears' all-time leader in kickoff return yards (4,643). Gould's 52-yard field goal in the third quarter tied the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made from 50-plus yards. It was Gould's 12th straight make, matching Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh.
Brothers argue, brothers get records and the family wins. All is A-OK in Chicago.