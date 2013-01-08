Rob Ryan won't coach with brother Rex, New York Jets

Rob Ryan, like twin brother Rex, likes to vacation in the Caribbean. Rob learned he was being fired by the Dallas Cowboys when coach Jason Garrett called the defensive coordinator, who was on vacation in Turks and Caicos.
Ryan is confident he'll get a job again soon, but it won't be with Rex and the New York Jets. Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported the Ryan brothers will not be working together next season.
Rex is expected to promote Dennis Thurman to be his new defensive coordinator with the Jets, NFL.com's Kimberly Jones reported Tuesday, according to a team source. Surely Rob could have a job in New York, but the Ryans are too savvy for that. It doesn't help Rob's career to be under his brother with the Jets. It still would be viewed as Rex's defense, and they both could go down with the ship.
The Ryan brothers love their defense with a missionary zeal. They want the gospel to spread in as many places as possible. Rob still would love to be a head coach somewhere, and his only route to pull that off is as a coordinator for an NFL team other than the Jets.
Rob Ryan sounds confident that team is out there. We'll see.