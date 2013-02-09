Rob Ryan to coach New Orleans Saints defense

It's been an odd offseason for the former Dallas Cowboys coordinator. He was unceremoniously fired in Dallas, then hired/not hired in St. Louis. Now he lands in New Orleans, which might be the best spot of the three. Ryan won't have to win games with his defense, since Drew Brees runs one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. The 2012 season for the Saints broke a three-year run of playoff berths, and was more of a fluke as a result of of the bounty suspensions.