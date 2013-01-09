Around the League

Presented By

Rob Ryan's firing upsets Dallas Cowboys players

Published: Jan 09, 2013 at 01:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Dallas Cowboys' firing of defensive coordinator Rob Ryan on Tuesday was a curious move, and not only because he found out while he was in Turks and Caicos. Let us count the ways.

  1. The decision clearly was made by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, not head coach Jason Garrett. Jones said he would consult "outside counsel" on his team before making decisions. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports those reviews of Rob Ryan weren't positive.

They believed Ryan's schemes were "unsound" and that he wasn't aggressive enough this season. If the GM of the team needs to go to outside counsel to decide on his own staff, you need a new GM. If the head coach can't make up his own staff, you might have the wrong head coach.

  1. Ryan's firing points out the uncomfortable reality that he has coached circles around Jason Garrett the last two seasons. The Cowboys' defense hasn't been great, but it quickly improved from the 32nd-ranked unit Ryan took over in 2011. Garrett's offense has been sloppier with more talent at its disposal overall. The offense is unimaginative and doesn't create advantages for its players. It repeatedly makes mental mistakes. The Cowboys' defense played well early this season before a ton of injuries hit.

"When you play that way for the first 10 games, you're supposed to be 9-1 and or 10-0," Ryan told ESPNDallas.com. "We were 5-5."

Garrett's game-management decisions probably cost the Cowboys two games alone.

  1. Cowboys players aren't happy about the change.

Linebacker Bruce Carter's reaction: "WTF!"

Cornerback Sterling Moore: Not Happy Right Now!

Defensive tackle Jason Hatcher: "It was a privilege to play under Coach Rob Ryan! One of the greatest. Sad day. I'm hurting right now."

Cornerback Brandon Carr was calmer, saying the team had to roll with the punches. He said the coaches and players shared responsibility for the team's downfall.

Jones wanted to shake things up, and he only had a few potential moves to make. This Ryan dismissal shouldn't be a huge shock. It just speaks to the general aimlessness of the organization. Each season ends with disappointment, some emotional tweak is made, and the natives are satiated.

The one constant through all the struggles, meanwhile, stays the same.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.