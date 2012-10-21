Rob Ryan: Cowboys prepared to stop Panthers' option

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan doesn't seem too worried about facing Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday. The Panthers run the option and a zone read offense with the mobile Newton -- a scheme the Cowboys haven't faced in 2012.
"I can handle the option," Ryan told ESPN Dallas/Fort Worth. "I've done it my whole life."
The Panthers ran out of the shotgun 43 times during a 16-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 7. They ran from under center 11 times.
The system forces the defense to stay disciplined with their rush and puts pressure on the decision-making of the defensive end or linebacker responsible for outside containment.
"It's tough," Ryan said. "This league is about players more so than schemes and things. He's a dynamic player and does commercials and got posters all over the place and there's a reason. The guy is a tremendous athlete, but we run a sound defense here. So we're just ready to play and get back on track."
The Panthers are 1-4, including three straight losses. They're desperate to stop the free-fall after a bye week. Newton hasn't played well in 2012. The Cowboys (2-3) want to stay in the NFC East race and coach Jason Garrett is hearing it after Dallas botched a late-game drive and lost to the Ravens by two points last week.