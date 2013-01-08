Rob Parker out at ESPN for Robert Griffin III comments

Nearly one month after he questioned Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III's "blackness," Rob Parker is out of a job.
"Rob Parker's contract expired at year's end," an ESPN spokesperson said in a statement. "Evaluating our needs and his work, including his recent RG3 comments, we decided not to renew his deal."
ESPN announced Dec. 20 that Parker had been suspended 30 days for his comments about Griffin. At the time of the suspension, ESPN said in a statement that it took "appropriate disciplinary measures" with "personnel responsible" for the airing of the comments.
During a Dec. 13 episode of "First Take," Parker -- who is black -- discussed elements of Griffin's personal life and asked, "Is he a brother or a cornball brother?"
It was a dumb thing to say, even by "First Take" standards. And now Parker is out of a job because of it.