Rob Gronkowski wears his 'Sorry for Partying' apology

The New England Patriots tight end has caught heat this offseason for his well-advertised tendency to wreak havoc off the field. As you know, the 23-year-old (sounding not unlike the vast majority of 23-year-olds on the planet) likes to dance, utter his share of vapid thoughts -- and imbibe spirits in the night.
Maybe you're not down with his game plan, but Gronk is Gronk -- and he isn't completely tone deaf to the chatter.
Patriots fan Tarah Maciel sent us the photo at right of Gronk -- sporting a "Sorry for Partying" tank top -- outside a pizza parlor at Universal Studios in Orlando.
Some are in a panic over Gronk's excesses, but Patriots veteran left guard Logan Mankins said it best, labeling his teammate a lovable "meathead" who enjoys a mix of mirth and football.