Rob Gronkowski unlikely to play for Patriots in Week 3

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Tuesday it's more likely than not that Gronkowski will sit out Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a source who spoke to the player.
ESPN reported Tuesday that Gronkowski had a 50/50 chance to play in Week 3. ProFootballTalk heard that number was closer to 25 percent.
The Patriots opted not to place Gronkowski on the physically unable to perform list, a sign they believed the dynamic tight end could help the team before Week 6. Gronkowski -- who underwent surgery on his back and arm in the offseason -- has been practicing with teammates for the past two weeks.
You can safely assume the Patriots won't put their most prized offensive possession not named Brady on the field unless they're nearly certain he won't suffer a setback. Gronk is going to return, most likely before the end of September.
Just don't expect it to be Sunday.