Rob Gronkowski still not cleared for return to Patriots

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Dr. James Andrews still has not cleared Gronkowski to play yet, because of issues with Gronkowski's forearm, and that needs to happen before he can play. Gronkowski's surgically repaired back is not the issue anymore. It's not a sure thing that he will play this week against the New Orleans Saints, despite some building optimism about his status. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk first reported the news.