Rob Gronkowski should be ahead of Jimmy Graham

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was ranked highly on the "Top 100: Players of 2012" list, coming in at No. 21. It makes no sense for any other tight end to be ranked higher than him.
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham has not been on the list yet, and we can only assume he's coming soon. Graham is the better receiver, but at this point there is no doubt that Gronk Nation's President is the very best at his position. The guy breaks the mold.
We'd argue that Gronkowski is one of the five best blocking tight ends in the league. He's a difference-maker in New England's running game, and that versatility makes the Patriots' offense impossible to defend. This isn't an attack on Graham. He deserves to be high as well, but he's a more one-dimensional player.
It's not that Gronkowski is a slouch as a receiver. He just set the record for touchdowns by a tight end in a season with 17. He caught 90 passes for 1,327 yards. He just completed what was arguably greatest season ever for a tight end, but his fellow players won't even call him the best in the game.