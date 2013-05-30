Around the League

Presented By

Rob Gronkowski's surgery not a 'big deal,' agent says

Published: May 30, 2013 at 05:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

On the heels of Albert Breer's report that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowskiwill undergo back surgery, agent Drew Rosenhaus is downplaying the severity of his client's injury.

Cause for concern?

rob-gronkowski-130529-IA.jpg

Gregg Rosenthal lists six reasons why he believes Rob Gronkowski's latest back injury should alarm the Patriots. More ...

Rosenhaus revealed that Gronkowski's herniated disk is a "lingering" problem that the tight end played through all of last season. The injury is not to the same disk that Gronkowski had shaved in a 2009 microdiscectomy procedure, per Rosenhaus.

"The recovery will be very comparable to the amount of time he'll miss with the arm surgery," Rosenhaus told Joe Rose of WQAM-AM on Thursday. "It's not a serious back surgery. This is a new injury, and it's minor, it's not as significant. ... I don't think it's a big deal, I think it's more preventative maintenance than anything else. It's something that, although he needs it, he's had it for awhile and he's been able to function."

It's noteworthy that Rosenhaus doesn't offer a specific timetable for Gronkowski's return to the Patriots, likely because recoveries from back surgery vary significantly compared to other procedures. The typical recovery time for a microdiscectomy, which Gronkowski is scheduled to undergo in mid-June, is 12 weeks, according to The Boston Globe. That estimate would keep Gronkowski sidelined until early September.

The Boston Herald previously had reported concern that the All-Pro tight end wouldn't take the field again until late September.

Breer: Patriots passing the torch

The Pats unquestionably are Tom Brady's team, but the young core is taking on more of a leadership role, Albert Breer writes. More ...

It's too early to speculate if the Patriots will opt to place Gronkowski on the physically unable to perform list to start the season. Considering the unpredictable nature of back surgeries and the tendency of agents to be overly optimistic on offseason injuries, it won't be a surprise if Gronkowski misses the first six games of the 2013 season.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW