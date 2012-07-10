Around the League

Rob Gronkowski's summer continues with homer title

Published: Jul 10, 2012 at 02:29 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

We're going to be sad to see the Summer of Rob Gronkowski end in a few weeks. Really, Gronk started his quest to win a personal offseason championship just hours after the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl.

A quick summary of Gronk's domination would have to include his reality show appearance, his plans for Tim Tebow, his sandwich housing, commercial acting, a new contract and a historic dizzy bat performance.

On Monday, Rob Gronkowskiadded celebrity softball home run champion to the list. He hit 17 home runs during a Triple-A celebrity Home Run Derby in his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y., defeating folks like Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson and legend Jim Kelly. He hit 12 home runs in the final round; the next closest competitor had two, according to NESN.com.

Don't worry, we actually have a little football analysis to squeeze in this very-July post. The New England Patriots tight end is coming off ankle surgery, and his willingness to participate in such a competition is a good sign for his health.

Sure, hitting baseballs isn't the same as playing football. But this is the most activity we've seen from Gronk since Super Bowl XLVI and it appears he's on track to be fully ready for the season.

UPDATE: We didn't even mention this cover of ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue. Oh my. (Warning: He goes "Full Gronk.")

