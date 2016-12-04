 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rob Gronkowski's season is over, but questions remain

Published: Dec 03, 2016 at 10:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was officially placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending any hope that the key cog in the team's offense might make a late playoff cameo.

Instead of fighting to get back by the AFC Championship game or the Super Bowl, the team, Gronkowski and his family opted for a long-term solution.

Get away, get fully healthy, get back for 2017.

But the finality of Gronk's situation this season did little to quell questions.

His surgery Friday, a successful one performed by Dr. Robert Watkins in California, was his third to repair a herniated disc. While some debate his future status with the team -- the Patriots absolutely plan for him to be on the team in 2017 and beyond -- it's clear Gronk's future just got very difficult and very complicated.

Gronkowski herniated his L5-S1 disc while in college in 2009, his L4-5 disc in 2012, and the latest discectomy is almost certainly a reherniation of the L5-S1 disc, given the tingly feeling he experienced through his back and legs. That feeling is why Gronk knew something was wrong immediately and took himself out of the game against the Jets.

Gronkowski's injury is not likely to be career-ending. But it might give him back pain and flare-ups through his career. He might have to play in pain. It also, according to a former Patriots doctor, could force him to have a very serious conversation before he returns to the field.

"Could he play again? Yes, definitely," said Dr. Thomas Gill, the Patriots' team doctor until 2014 and Director of the Boston Sports Medicine and Research Institute. "But he'll need to take a long hard look at it, talk to his family, his surgeon, his agent, discuss whether he wants to keep playing. That's a personal decision he'll need to reflect on. He'll need to work it out with his family."

Gill has not examined Gronkowski's most recent injury. But he does have years of experience doing so for current players and would-be players at the NFL Scouting Combine. Gill said he's not aware of a player who has had three spine surgeries that played for the Patriots.

"Not saying Gronk can't do it. Not saying he would be the first," Gill said. "But the first I'm aware of. In sports medicine, past performance is a predictor of the future."

Could he go the route of Richard Seymour, Deion Branch, and most recently, Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins? Not soon, at least.

The Patriots have never had trade talks for Gronkowski and they feel very strongly he'll be on their team in 2017 and future years. It's one reason that in their statement, they mention his "long-term interests" and noted they "look forward to his return to playing football for the New England Patriots."

That said, given his health situation, it's hard to imagine a trade happening soon at this point.

Then there is his contract. Agent Drew Rosenhaus and the team had contract extension talks this summer, but nothing came of it. He's currently playing on the back end of a six-year, $54 million extension -- and the team paid him $10 million in an option bonus before the season. He's on the hook for $24 million over the next three years.

His health situation might make it difficult for contract talks to occur soon, at least until he's deemed healthy. The team also views Martellus Bennett as a priority.

Either way, Gronk will focus on rehab. He potentially could've played in 6-8 weeks at the earliest but wouldn't have been himself for a few months. The team views J.J. Watt's reherniation as a cautionary tale and didn't want Gronkowski to follow suit.

Gronkowski could even start the preseason on the physically unable to perform list to be on the safe side. But by the time the season rolls around, he should have no issues.

As of now, this is certain: the Patriots will play the Rams on Sunday and every other opponent this season without one of their top players. And that reality is as painful as any.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.