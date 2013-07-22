Rob Gronkowski placed on New England Patriots' PUP list

The New England Patriots officially placed tight end Rob Gronkowski on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp on Monday, as we reported they would do last month. If Gronkowski remains on the list to begin the season, he'll have to miss at least six games. He can come off the list any time before Aug. 31.
Gronkowski has had multiple surgeries on the left forearm he broke last season, and he had back surgery in June.
In addition, the Patriots placed wide receiver Julian Edelman and tight end Jake Ballard on the PUP list, while defensive end Armond Armstead was placed on the non-football injury list.
Edelman is recovering from foot surgery. Ballard had anterior cruciate ligament and microfracture surgery in February 2012.
UPDATE: Ballard passed his physical Tuesday and came off the PUP list, a source informed of the transaction said.