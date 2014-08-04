Around the League

Rob Gronkowski held out of Patriots-Redskins practice

Published: Aug 04, 2014 at 05:07 AM
Kevin Patra

The New England Patriots continue to keep a leash on Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk sat out of Monday's competitive practice with the Washington Redskins, per NFL Media's Albert Breer. The Patriots left Gronkowski back in Foxborough, Massachusetts when they headed to Richmond, Virginia, to practice with the Redskins in advance of Thursday night's preseason opener.

As they have throughout the offseason, the Pats want to keep the tight end out of competitive situations as he returns following last season's ACL tear.

There has been no setback for Tom Brady's best target -- it's just Bill Belichick's prerogative to keep Gronk out of any situation that might lead to aggravating the injury. Gronk mostly has been doing individual and one-on-one drills early in training camp.

Here is some other injury news we are tracking on Monday:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars workhorse running back Toby Gerhart is out several days with a reported hip flexor injury. The bruising back -- who could very well lead the league in carries in 2014 if healthy -- is day-to-day.
  1. Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith confirmed that defensive end Ra'Shede Hageman did not suffer a fracture after throwing a punch at center Joe Hawley in Sunday's practice. The lineman suffered a bruised bone in his hand.  (We hope NFL Films dives deep on the incident in this week's Hard Knocks season premiere.)
  1. Mike Wallace returned to practice after missing five days with a hamstring injury. That is good news for Ryan Tannehill. Bad news: Tight end Charles Clay banged up his knee and will be out multiple practices -- this could open a door for Dion Sims.
  1. Riley Cooper remains on the sideline during Eagles practice. The wide receiver has been mum about wearing a walking boot on his right foot.
  1. Giants tight end Daniel Fells suffered what the team defined as a knee sprain in Sunday's Hall of Fame Game. We have heard no further news on his status.
  1. New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan confirmed linebacker Jermaine Cunningham's Achilles injury. He will require surgery. "Really bad news there for us -- he was really coming on," Ryan said. "We're surely going to miss him."
  1. Chicago Bears WR Marquess Wilsonsuffered a fractured clavicle in Monday's practice. The tall pass-catcher was viewed as the favorite to become the Bears' No. 3 receiver. Brandon Marshall recently called himself, Wilson, Alshon Jeffery and tight end Martellus Bennett the "four horsemen."
  1. Drew Brees was again held out of practice on Monday with a slight oblique strain. He remains day-to-day. The quarterback was working with trainers and leading other injured players in sprints. Champ Bailey remains out as well.
  1. Green Bay Packers tight end Colt Lyerlawill miss multiple weeks, says coach Mike McCarthy, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. While no determination has been made whether the rookie will need surgery, his agent Vinnie Porter says it does not look like it will be needed, per Tyler Dunne of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

