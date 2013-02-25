Rob Gronkowski has surgery on infected left arm

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is having more trouble with his surgically repaired left arm.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Monday night, via a source, that Gronkowski recently underwent a procedure after he developed an infection in his elbow. This is his third surgery on the arm since November.
The hope is that Gronkowski will not miss any significant football time, according to Breer.
Gronkowski originally injured the forearm late in a Nov. 18 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts. He broke it a second time in New England's divisional-round playoff win over the Houston Texans.
Gronkowski had his cast removed earlier this month and spoke to the Patriots' official website about looking forward to resuming workouts. Now that will have to wait.