Rob Gronkowski: 'Crazy' to overlook Houston Texans

Outside of NFL locker rooms, it is categorically believed the Houston Texans-New England Patriotsmatchup Sunday afternoon will be a lopsided win for the home team, mirroring the Week 14 beatdown.
A local Boston media member went so far as to call the Texans "tomato cans" in an article which now is prominently displayed on Houston running back Arian Foster's Twitter page.
"That's definitely crazy, they're a very good team," tight end Rob Gronkowski said, via the Boston Herald. "We've got to be prepared to the best of our abilities because if we're not, it could go ugly. We have to be ready and we have to be prepared."
"No, trust me, you're going to see a different Texans team," wide receiver Deion Branch added. "That we all know, I promise you that. They're a great team....Trust me, it won't be the same team that we played five weeks ago."
It's not shocking a Bill Belichick team won't bite on giving up its own bulletin-board material to an opponent. However, that won't stop anyone and everyone paid to give their opinion on the matchup from scoffing at the idea the Texans can pull off the road upset.