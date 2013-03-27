Rob Gronkowski confirms third surgery, feels 'better'

The last time we checked in with Rob Gronkowski, he was healing from a second surgery to repair a broken bone in his left forearm. The New England Patriots tight end confirmed Wednesday that he underwent a third surgery on the forearm to clear up an infection.
"I'm doing a lot better, definitely," Gronkowski told ESPN Radio. "Feeling a lot better. My arm is feeling way better than it was during the playoffs and regular season when I broke it.
"Right now, just rehabbing, getting the muscle stronger around it. You want to get everything activated, re-activated, because it shuts down for a little bit when it's healing. Just rehabbing, and when my trainers give me the 'good to go,' hopefully in the next couple weeks, hopefully as soon as possible ... I can get rolling again and get back in the weight room and get back on the field and do what I love doing -- running around and catching some balls."
Gronkowski -- sporting a healthy offseason goatee -- noticeably was down-tempo during the interview, refusing to celebrate his past off-field antics and giving hints that the Patriots' brass have spoken with the player.
"Whatever I talk to about with the Patriots, we stay confidential, we don't give anything out," Gronkowski said. "And, basically just coming from myself, (I) just gotta watch out. Who's out there, who's watching, everything."