Rob Gronkowski cleared to play for Patriots vs. Jets

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Friday that agent Drew Rosenhaus told him the New England Patriots tight end "has now been cleared by all his doctors to play Sunday" against the New York Jets.
Gronkowski has yet to step on the field this season despite fully practicing with teammates for weeks. Asked about the tight end's return, Patriots coach Bill Belichick typically was vague Friday, saying only that Gronkowski would be listed on the injury report. The Pats later announced that Gronk is questionable for Sunday.
Dr. James Andrews held off on clearing the pass-catcher for games because of lingering issues with Gronkowski's forearm. Coming off multiple surgeries on the same arm along with an offseason procedure on his back, Gronk's return has been treated with caution.
Breer recently was told by a handful of Patriots players that Gronkowski has been "dominant" in practice. But that practice-no-play schedule reportedly created resentment in the locker room amid reports that Gronkowski wasn't suiting up because of his father's concerns about his son's health.
Belichick told Breer last week: "As it relates to our medical people, we have confidence in all of them. And they do a good job."
Now those medical personnel -- and Gronkowski's -- have cleared him to take the field, furnishing quarterback Tom Brady with his most dangerous target. Considering the team has jumped out to a 5-1 record in Gronkowski's absence, including a win over the Jets in Week 2, this couldn't come at a worse time for New York -- or a better time for the Patriots.