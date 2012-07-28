Rob Gronkowski back to work for New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski helped us through what seemed like an endless offseason. A reality show appearance, a $54 million contract extension after just two seasons in the league, a spin on the cover of ESPN the Magazine's body issue, and discussing how he'd be fine with a gay teammate, the "Summer of Gronk" had a little bit of a everything.
Though his summer was called to an end two weeks ago, Gronkowski served up a reminder of that on Friday. The 23-year-old deflected questions about his offseason, maintaining that it's all about football now.
Put another way, Gronkowski is going from "Yo soy fiesta" to "Yo soy football."
"It's training camp time," Gronkowski said, via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. "When it's football time, it's all football, nothing but football, always excited about football. I'm glad to be back. I missed the locker room, missed the teammates, missed competing versus the defense. So far the last two days, having a lot of fun out there competing as hard as we can.
"Just here to play some football, baby."
Fortunately for us, Gronkowski is a lot more entertaining on the field than he is off it.