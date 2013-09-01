Rob Gronkowski back at New England Patriots practice

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was in full uniform Sunday at the team's first regular-season practice, according to multiple reports.
Gronk avoided the dreaded physically unable to perform list to start the season, indicating the Patriots expected him back sooner rather than later.
The injured tight end took part in warmups and position drills in the early portion of practice that reporters are allowed to watch. Gronkowski moved well, but looked to be going at half-speed, according to the Boston Globe.
Gronk clearly is progressing from his offseason back surgery -- although we wouldn't put it past Bill Belichick to throw out the tight end as a smoke screen to opponents regarding his readiness.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported last week that Gronkowski's target return date for the last couple of months has been late September. Anything before then would be a bonus for the Patriots.