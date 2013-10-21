Rob Chudzinski not ruling out sitting Brandon Weeden

Rob Chudzinski refuses to point fingers at Brandon Weeden, but the Cleveland Browns coach on Monday didn't rule out making a change at quarterback.
Pelted with questions about Weeden's status after Sunday's uneven loss to the Green Bay Packers, Chudzinski told reporters he plans to "talk as a staff later on this afternoon."
Asked point blank if he was considering a switch to backup Jason Campbell, Chudzinski told the room "at all positions we're considering (a change)" and "we'll basically put the guys at all positions who give us the best opportunity to win."
It was the strongest indication yet that Campbell, bypassed all season, has a chance to make his first start for the Browns on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"It's not all Brandon," said Chudzinski, who emphasized that "everyone needs to play better."
Everyone was playing better when the Browns were riding the Brian Hoyer wave during a three-game win streak that came to a crashing halt when he was lost to a torn ACL in Week 5. Weeden's attempt to guide the offense during two straight losses has been nothing short of a disaster, and it's clear the coaching staff is losing patience.
It's also clear Chudzinski and Co. don't think much of Campbell, who -- in theory -- started the offseason as a contender for the starting job only to lose out to Weeden before tumbling into the third spot behind Hoyer.
UPDATE: A Browns spokesman told ESPNCleveland.com that Chud "has not made a decision (on the quarterback)."