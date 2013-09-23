Rob Chudzinski: No QB starter yet; not trading Gordon

Brian Hoyer wasn't flawless, but he delivered the Cleveland Browns their first regular-season win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
It was the Browns' best performance of the year on offense, but Hoyer was playing in replacement of quarterback Brandon Weeden, who isn't entirely out of the picture.
Browns coach Rob Chudzinski told reporters Monday that he wants to review the game tape and evaluate Weeden's recovery from a sprained thumb before naming a starter for Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I'm going to wait on that until I have all of the information," Chudzinski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.
Chud said Weeden is making progress after seeing a specialist last week. The first-year coach also called it his "responsibility" to play the quarterback who gives the Browns the best chance to win.
Sunday's win caps a week of speculation that Trent Richardson wouldn't be the last player shipped away as the front office accumulates draft picks. Responding to a report that Josh Gordon is on the block, Chudzinski said there are no plans to trade the explosive pass-catcher. Asked if fellow receiver Greg Little could be dealt, Chud emphasized, "We have no plans on any trades."
On Sunday's "Around the League Podcast," we questioned if Weeden is out of a starting job. The Browns clearly are in the hunt for a franchise quarterback and intend to mine May's draft for answers. It's clear nobody in the building is seen as the long-term answer, but Hoyer moved the ball and generated points Sunday.
That's a pretty rare thing -- and possibly the difference -- in Cleveland.