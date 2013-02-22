Rob Chudzinski: Michael Lombardi a 'great evaluator'

That sounds an awful lot like Lombardi's first swing through Cleveland in the 1990s. Under then-coach Bill Belichick, Lombardi and friends labored to reorganize the team's scouting department and re-imagine how players would be measured. The goal was to find athletes who fit the mold of a tough, cold-weather team with the ability to grind through the rigors of the season. Belichick ultimately brought that home-cooked scouting approach to New England, where it's been updated and proven wildly successful.