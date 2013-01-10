 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Rob Chudzinski hired to be Cleveland Browns' coach

Published: Jan 10, 2013 at 02:21 PM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Cleveland Browns' thorough head-coaching search reached an abrupt and surprising end Thursday night.

Rob Chudzinski will be the sixth coach since the franchise re-boot in 1999, the Browns announced. He was the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator the previous two seasons, but it's a back-to-the-future hire in some ways: Chudzinski ran the Browns' offense in 2007 and 2008 as coordinator.

Good news for Weeden

brandon-weeden-130110-il.jpg

Gregg Rosenthal says the Browns' choice of Rob Chudzinski as head coach bodes well for their rookie quarterback. **More...**

The Browns will introduce Chudzinski as their coach at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

It's a surprising choice because "Chud" is coming off a mediocre season in Carolina, where the Panthers struggled to find a base offense for the first half of the season. Chudzinski had not interviewed with any other NFL teams until meeting with the Browns on Wednesday.

That doesn't mean it's a bad choice. Chudzinski has been one of the NFL's more innovative offensive minds the last few seasons.

The Panthers were fifth in points and seventh in yards gained in 2011, quarterback Cam Newton's rookie season. Chudzinski helped turn Derek Anderson and Braylon Edwards into Pro Bowl players on a 10-win Cleveland team, even if it all fell apart the next season. The Browns have offensive pieces to work with (Josh Gordon, Trent Richardson, Joe Thomas), but the quarterback position remains a huge mystery.

A possibility to help Chudzinski figure all this out: Norv Turner, according to multiple reports. Chudzinski was tight ends coach/assistant head coach under Turner in San Diego in 2009 and 2010, so they have a relationship. Chudzinski even hired Turner's son, Scott, as an offensive quality-control coach in Carolina.

This obviously is a huge moment for new Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and CEO Joe Banner. They swung big and missed on college coaches Chip Kelly and Bill O'Brien. They are passing on former Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt after interviewing him a second time. They did not wait around for Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians.

Chudzinski grew up in Ohio as a Browns fan. He's one of the few NFL coaches who can honestly say this is his dream job.

The organization has been looking for a great coach since one of the greatest of all time -- Paul Brown -- retired. They came closest with Marty Schottenheimer. They hired Bill Belichick too soon.

Chudzinski is the next man up to try to erase two decades of recent futility.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.