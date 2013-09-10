Around the League

Presented By

Rob Chudzinski: Brandon Weeden not on short leash

Published: Sep 10, 2013 at 07:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

It's only natural to suspect Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden is on a short leash after tossing three interceptions, having four passes batted down and going just 4 of 13 on third downs in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

After all, Weeden was entangled in a tight "competition" with Jason Campbell less than one month ago.

Coach Rob Chudzinski made it clear Monday, however, that Weeden is not on a short leash following his disappointing Week 1 performance.

"I don't look at it as a leash," Chudzinski said, via The Plain Dealer. "These guys are developing players, and they're learning how to play in this system, and I expect us to keep getting better and improving."

Thanks in large part to Cameron Wake's cartoonish closing speed, Weeden was hit 16 times and absorbed six sacks Sunday.

It's no surprise that Chudzinski spread the blame for the offense's poor performance, as Weeden received little help from his wide receivers or interior pass blockers.

While Weeden does deserve a mulligan for the interceptions, the same issues are left over from his rookie season. He still has a tendency to hold the ball and can't escape the pocket, and his vision, touch and ball placement all are lacking.

With journeyman Campbell as the Browns' only alternative this season, Weeden's leash should be lengthy. Already looking down the barrel of age 30, though, Weeden is watching the sands trickle through the hourglass while attempting to convince a skepticalfront office that he's the quarterback of the future.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 1 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

