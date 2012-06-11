Rob Bruggeman, backup Chiefs center, assaulted

Kansas City Chiefs backup center Rob Bruggeman was the victim of an allegedly unprovoked assault in downtown Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday morning, the Des Moines Register reported.
According to the report, Bruggeman was walking down a street at 1:50 a.m. local time when he was pushed by Erwin Arturo Castro-Cortez, who then sucker-punched the 6-foot-4, 293-pound center in the face. Police observed the assault and placed Castro-Cortez under arrest for assault causing bodily injury, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Bruggeman, 26, reported pain near his nose and mouth, but declined medical attention.
Undrafted out of the University of Iowa, Bruggeman went to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 before spending most of that season, 2010 and part of 2011 with the Atlanta Falcons, where he played on special teams in two games. Bruggeman joined the Chiefs' practice squad late last season and was signed to a "reserve/futures" contract in January. Based on the reported severity of his injuries, Bruggeman should likely be fine for the Chiefs' minicamp this week.
This incident should serve as an example to other players. As former NFL player and New York Jets and Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards tells players at the annual rookie symposium, "nothing good happens after midnight." Players who are out after midnight need to keep their head on a swivel, just as they would on the field, apparently even if they're just walking down a street in Des Moines.