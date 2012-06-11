Rob Bruggeman, backup Chiefs center, assaulted

Undrafted out of the University of Iowa, Bruggeman went to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 before spending most of that season, 2010 and part of 2011 with the Atlanta Falcons, where he played on special teams in two games. Bruggeman joined the Chiefs' practice squad late last season and was signed to a "reserve/futures" contract in January. Based on the reported severity of his injuries, Bruggeman should likely be fine for the Chiefs' minicamp this week.