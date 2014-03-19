Rob Bironas released by Tennessee Titans

Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean reported Wednesday that the Titans released kickerRob Bironas, according to sources. The team later confirmed the move.
The 36-year-old Bironas played his entire nine-year NFL career in Tennessee.
The kicker was set to make a base salary of $2.875 million in 2014.
According to Wyatt, the Titans want to get younger at the position. Maikon Bonani, who spent last training camp in Tennessee, will get a look to replace the veteran.
A one-time Pro Bowl selection, Bironas is a career 85.7 percent field goal kicker, including 24 of 34 on kicks of 50 yards and beyond. He was 25 of 29 on field-goal attempts in 2013. The team was concerned with his 61.1 career-low average on kickoffs, however, per Wyatt.
Bironas will exit Tennessee with 1,032 total points, second-highest in franchise history (Oilers/Titans).
