Rivers says Turner should be back with Chargers in 2012

"We expect to go win these next two and see what happens, but whatever happens, that's the way I feel," Rivers said, referring to Turner keeping his job. "That six-game losing streak, all the turnovers, all the injuries, all the things that were going on -- those aren't excuses -- but had we been getting beat 38-10 and 28-3 and can't get a first down, maybe it's a little more fair. We had a chance to win every single game.