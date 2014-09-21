Rivers leads Chargers over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes to Eddie Royal in leading the San Diego Chargers to a 22-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Malcom Floyd had two catches for 98 yards, and the Chargers overcame the loss of running back Danny Woodhead, who hurt his right ankle in the first quarter. Donald Brown stepped in and finished with 31 carries for 62 yards and five catches for 27 yards.
Rivers was 18-of-25 passing for 256 yards.
The Chargers are off to a 2-1 start for the third time in four years. They built on the momentum of last week's 30-21 home win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.
Fred Jackson scored on an 11-yard catch for Buffalo (2-1), which blew an opportunity to get off to a 3-0 start for only the third time since 1993.
