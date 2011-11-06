Rivers insists 'nothing different' after first career three-INT game

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has seen better days, and without a doubt he has seen better seasons.
Rivers' mysterious downfall of 2011 continued Sunday, as he threw three interceptions in San Diego's 45-38 loss to Green Bay for the first three-interception game of his career, ending an NFL-record streak of 90 straight starts at the start of his career without throwing three picks.
Rivers did plenty positive in throwing for 385 yards and tying a career high with four touchdowns. But those three interceptions ... not that there's such a thing as a good interception, but we can't stress enough how costly those were.
Two of them went for pick-sixes in the first quarter that dug San Diego a deep hole, and the final interception sealed the Chargers' fate as they tried one last time to tie the game on their final drive.
We've been wondering for weeks what's going on with Rivers. Is it some sort of injury? Is being a father to six children weighing on him? Or, as ex-teammate LaDainian Tomlinson suggested, is it simply that Rivers can't handle being The Man?
Rivers said it's none of the above.
"Other than statistically, there's nothing different," said Rivers, who leads the NFL with 14 interceptions and 17 overall turnovers. "I'm a year older, and that's about it. I've got one more child, but there are no injuries. There's nothing different.
"I appreciate everyone trying to come up with a theory and a reason that I'm hurt. I'm not hurt. I've thrown a handful of picks that I normally don't throw, and I'll probably throw some more throughout my career. There won't always be a reason why."
Not exactly what Chargers fans want to hear in the midst of a three-game losing streak, but they'll just have to deal with it.
