Around the League

Presented By

Rival GM: Ndamukong Suh belongs on 'All-Hype' team

Published: Oct 10, 2012 at 02:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

A 1-3 start for the Detroit Lions has brought out the critics. An anonymous general manager and other "league executives" ripped Detroit's defensive line to shreds in Pro Football Weekly.

Harrison: Week 6 Power Rankings

With five weeks in the books, the league hierarchy still is taking shape. Elliot Harrison updates his pecking order. More ...

"I have listened to the media hype about (Ndamukong) Suh since he got in the league -- what has he done?" one GM asked. "Even the year he had all those garbage sacks, the guy took a million plays off and got pushed around in the run game. I have never thought he was a very good pro player."

We agree that Suh's rookie season was highly overrated. He made a ton of big plays but gave up just as many in the running game. His second year was disappointing, and Suh hasn't been a dominant player this year.

Suh wasn't the only part of the defensive line that drew the anonymous ire.

"They don't have enough good players, and the players they think are good are not that good. Suh belongs on the All-Hype team. (Cliff) Avril is not that good -- put on any game and you can watch him get blocked time and time again. Corey Williams is solid, but nothing that wows you or makes you wonder how you are going to block him. The other guy (Kyle Vanden Bosch) is a try-hard guy getting up in years that does not really threaten you. For as much as people talk about that D-line and all its depth, where are all the players?"

Other than that, the anonymous GMs love the Lions. Including GM Martin Mayhew and coach Jim Schwartz.

"(Mayhew and Schwartz are) both overrated. What has he (Mayhew) really accomplished? Matt (Millen) never said he did a good job -- he was not ready for it. He did not have enough good people around him."

Oh boy. When an anonymous source is using Matt Millen's opinion as a source to prove his point, you know things have gone terribly awry.

The Lions' talent base might be slightly overheated, but the proof of Mayhew and Schwartz's job can be seen in the standings the last three years. They took over an awful situation and made it much better. The comments on the defensive line have some merit, but the attacks on Mayhew especially sound ridiculous. Personal. They eviscerated everyone except the mascot and Jason Hanson.

"That fires me up," Lions center Dominic Raiola told the Detroit Free Press. "If they had any (guts), they would say who they were."

Schwartz dismissed the comments.

"Anonymous? I can't comment on anonymous things," Schwartz said. "Hey, we're 1-3. That's what we are right now. We need to go win. We're judged on winning. We're not judged on popularity contests or what somebody says under the cloak of anonymity."

The Lions' offense has been erratic since last year. The back seven on defense is a problem. Schwartz has bigger issues to worry about, but it's clear the organization hasn't necessarily made friends around the league.

UPDATE: Suh took issue with the general manager not going on the record with his comments, but said he ultimately didn't care.

"I don't really pay attention to it," Suh told USA TODAY Sports. "He's a GM, he's supposed to be knowing what he's talking about, so it's up to you guys' discretion whether he's right or not."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW