Ricky Williams reportedly to become college RBs coach

Ricky Williams' long, strange relationship with football isn't over. Meet the newest running backs coach at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, according to KSAT-TV.
The school recently made the leap to NCAA Football Championship Subdivision and will compete in the Southland Conference. Incarnate Word sports information director John Bianco said Williams will continue to live in Austin, Texas, and travel to San Antonio during off days to help the coaching staff.
The news, first reported by CoachingSearch.com, shouldn't come as such a big surprise. Williams always traveled a surprising path as a pro. When you expected him to zig, he zagged.
Taking such a conventional route -- back to football -- is the most surprising thing he could do.