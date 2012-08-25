Ricky Lumpkin fined $21K for late hit on Matt Leinart

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Ricky Lumpkin was fined $21,000 Friday for a hit that injured Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt Leinart in a 31-27 preseason win by the Cardinals last Friday.
Instant Debate: Let's make a deal!
What is one trade that makes sense for both parties? Our analysts pitch enticing deals, including a blockbuster with Mike Wallace. More ...
Lumpkin inflicted a late hit on Leinart in the third quarter and earned a personal foul on the play. Leinart had to be carted into the locker room with an injury to his right (non-throwing) hand and received two stitches.
Raiders coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Leinart would be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Lumpkin has three tackles so far this preseason.