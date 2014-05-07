Rick Smith: Texans could 'legitimately move' down in draft

HOUSTON -- Texans general manager Rick Smith, in an exclusive interview Wednesday afternoon, said he has had "enough conversations to legitimately move" from the first overall pick. Smith did not disclose any potential trade partners or the seriousness of any potential deals to quantify how legitimate things stand on the eve of the draft.
Smith added that Houston might not be willing to move the pick because of the players that they've targeted. He added that any deal, as always, comes down to compensation. To move to No. 1, the compensation would be hearty -- which is why there is such infrequent movement to the top spot. That ransom also is why several people with the Texans and personnel evaluators around the league feel Houston will end up using the first overall pick.
The Texans have done a great job of not tipping their potential choice, one personnel official from a team with a Top 10 pick said.
Even so, South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack are considered the Texans' likely targets with the first pick. Smith would not identify specific players. He did say, as has coach Bill O'Brien before him, that they will draft a quarterback "at some point" in the draft.