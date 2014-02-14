Richie Incognito: Ted Wells' report does 'not define me'

Shortly after Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement addressing the findings of Ted Wells' investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct, offensive lineman Richie Incognito shared his own thoughts on the matter Friday before deleting his Twitter account.
"You could not define me in 144 years let alone 144 pages Mr. Wells," Incognito tweeted. "Thank you for your hard work and dedication."
After digesting all 144 pages himself, Ross wrote Friday: "I now have had a chance to read the report and obviously, the language that was used and the behavior as described is deeply disturbing."
The Dolphins owner vowed change inside the organization, writing: "We are committed to a positive workplace environment where everyone treats each other with respect."
While Ross is sticking by coach Joe Philbin for now, Incognito has plenty of time to tweet away. It's unclear if the offensive lineman will ever step on the field again.