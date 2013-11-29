Richie Incognito's suspension will continue with pay

Richie Incognito isn't any closer to getting back on the field for the Miami Dolphins, but his days without a paycheck will soon be over.
NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported that Incognito and the Dolphins have reached an agreement to extend Incognito's suspension with pay while Ted Wells continues his independent investigation, according to Dolphins sources, league sources and a source close to Incognito.
As part of Incognito's agreement, he will be paid retroactively for the last two games and also will receive game checks for the next two weeks. Per Darlington, Incognito's only unpaid portion of the suspension will be for the first two weeks he was banned for a total of approximately $500,000.
The rules of the collective bargaining agreement prevent the Dolphins from suspending Incognito beyond four games. The final game of his initial ban will come Sunday against the New York Jets. The new agreement -- approved by both the NFL and NFL Players Association -- resolves any CBA conflict since Incognito will be paid.
Incognito was suspended indefinitely Nov. 3 for conduct detrimental to the team after a voice mail surfaced in which Incognito used a racial slur and threatened violence against estranged offensive tackle Jonathan Martin. The NFL is investigating the Dolphins' workplace.
Incognito has lost $235,294 for every game he's been suspended. He met with Wells last week in a meeting that lasted a total of eight and a half hours and took two days to complete.
Incognito was scheduled to have a grievance hearing with the Dolphins last week to address his suspension, but he agreed to postpone the hearing until Wells' investigation was complete. Incognito, however, still has the right to pursue his grievance against the Dolphins should the team cut him after the investigation, an NFLPA source told Darlington.