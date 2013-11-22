Richie Incognito's meeting with Ted Wells complete

Indefinitely suspended Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito could be one step closer to closure after his meeting with independent arbitrator Ted Wells concluded Friday.
The meeting between Incognito and Wells lasted a total of eight and a half hours and took two days to complete from start to finish, according to NFL Media's Jeff Darlington. Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland's meeting with Wells took between two to three hours to complete, and Jonathan Martin's New York City meeting with Wells lasted approximately seven hours, per Darlington.
Incognito was supposed to have a grievance hearing with the Dolphins on Thursday to address his suspension, but he agreed to postpone the hearing until Wells' investigation was complete.
The next step for Incognito is unclear at this stage. However, Darlington reported that Incognito is not expected to meet with the NFLPA as part of a separate investigation until next week.