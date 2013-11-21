Richie Incognito's grievance hearing postponed

Suspended Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito's grievance hearing has been postponed until after the investigation by independent arbitrator Ted Wells is complete. Incognito's hearing was supposed to take place Thursday.
"The Miami Dolphins and Richie Incognito have agreed to postpone his grievance hearing during his ongoing suspension," the team said in a statement. "Richie is cooperating fully with the NFL investigation and will meet with Ted Wells."
Incognito loses $235,294 every game he's suspended. Once his case is heard, the arbitrator could overturn Incognito's suspension. The Dolphins then would have to decide whether or not they want to keep him on the roster or release him.
"I have agreed to postpone my expedited arbitration hearing until after the investigation by Ted Wells is complete," Incognito said in a matching statement. "I will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation with a goal of resuming my career with the Miami Dolphins at the conclusion of this investigation. I love my teammates and hope we can put this distraction behind us soon."
It's interesting to note that Incognito still publicly has the goal of returning to the team. He's clearly still close with many of his teammates, especially on the offensive line.
UPDATE:Incognito met with Wells on Thursday from 3 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m., Dolphins sources told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington. Incognito and Wells will resume their meeting Friday morning, per Darlington.
