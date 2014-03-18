Richie Incognito rejoins Twitter: 'I missed you guys'

MIAMI -- Free-agent guard Richie Incognito has made his first public comments since undergoing treatment in the wake of the team's bullying scandal, saying he looks forward to landing a spot with an NFL team as soon as possible.
"I missed you guys," Incognito told his 93,000 Twitter followers in one of several tweets he sent Tuesday night. "Thanks goes out to my family and friends for the tremendous amount of support."
The tweets were the first from Incognito since Feb. 18, before he underwent unspecified treatment. A person familiar with Incognito's situation said the veteran lineman was exhausted after being "dragged through the mud" in recent months.
An NFL investigation determined Incognito and two other Miami Dolphins offensive linemen engaged in persistent harassment of teammate Jonathan Martin, who left the team in October. Incognito was then suspended and missed the final eight games, and he became a free agent last week when his contract with the Dolphins expired.
"Looking forward to getting back to work ASAP," Incognito tweeted Tuesday, punctuating the comment with a smiley face.
Incognito sent tweets last month that varied dramatically in tone. He went on a rant that quickly went viral, blasting Martin and his agent, then later tweeted apologies to Martin, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and Ted Wells, the attorney who investigated the bullying scandal for the NFL.
In late February, police in Scottsdale, Ariz., said Incognito told an officer he put several dents in the hood of his black Ferrari in an apparent tantrum.
"FOR SALE BLACK FERRARI FF FerrariMagazine $1.00," Incognito tweeted Tuesday.
Incognito isn't expected to rejoin the Dolphins. Last week the team traded Martin to the San Francisco 49ers.
