Richie Incognito not activated by Miami Dolphins

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Miami Dolphins offensive guard Richie Incognito will stay on the suspended list with pay through the end of the season.
The team released the following statement Monday:
"The Miami Dolphins and Richie Incognito have agreed to maintain his suspension during the ongoing NFL investigation."
A source informed of the agreement reached between Incognito and the Dolphins confirmed to Rapoport that Incognito was not activated off the suspended list by Monday's deadline.
Incognito was suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team after a voice mail surfaced in which Incognito used a racial slur and threatened violence against estranged offensive tackle Jonathan Martin. The NFL is investigating the Dolphins' workplace.
Incognito's season is officially over. As part of his agreement, Incognito will get paid throughout the postseason if the team advances, according to NFL Media's Jeff Darlington.
